Now book entire coach, train online

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers from Chennai travelling to Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jammu and Haldi as a large group can now book online an entire coach or even a train. Those who are ready to shell out more can also book luxuriously charted saloons. The IRCTC has recently launched a dedicated website for commercial booking of coaches and/or trains.

In February last year, as part of measures to promote tourism and increase the non-ticketing revenue, the Railway Ministry handed over the commercial booking of trains and coaches from zonal railways to the IRCTC.

Subsequently, the IRCTC recently launched the website https://www.ftr.irctc.co.in/ftr/, according to which a total of 1,728 trains across the country have been chosen for operating coaches and saloons on demand for full tariff rate. In the Southern Railway, 162 trains – 134 express and 28 passenger trains – have been listed for commercial booking of coaches. Any individual or organisation can book the coaches.

“About 10 trains that originate at Central bound for Coimbatore, Alleppy, Pallakkad, Haldi, Thiruvananthapuram, Luknow, Jammu and Mangaluru will have commercial booking option. Similarly, 12 trains including Podhigai, Pearl City, Chendur, Guruvayur, Mannai, Boat Mail and Sethu Express trains that start from Egmore will have the same facility,” said IRCTC sources.