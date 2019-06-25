Power plants in State have coal for 12 days: Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power plants in Tamil Nadu have coal stock of 9.67 lakh tonnes, which is sufficient for 12-day requirement, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday, said that in a bid to augment coal supply to power plants in the State, the plants in close vicinity of coal fields, have been advised to move it through road mode. For proper utilisation of goods sheds, the power plants have been advised to move coal through road-cum-rail mode with rail mode being prioritised, he said.

He said at present, no power plant in Tamil Nadu is in critical or super critical category.

In the year 2018-19, Coal India Limited (CIL) had supplied 491.54 Million Tonnes (MT) coal to power plants, which was 8.2pc more than the supply in 2017-18. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) supplied 55.3 MT coal to power plants in 2018-19, which was a growth of 3.6pc over the same period of the previous year.