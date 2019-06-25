Home Cities Chennai

Power plants in State have coal for 12 days: Pralhad Joshi

Power plants in Tamil Nadu have coal stock of 9.67 lakh tonnes, which is sufficient for 12-day requirement, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power plants in Tamil Nadu have coal stock of 9.67 lakh tonnes, which is sufficient for 12-day requirement, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday, said that in a bid to augment coal supply to power plants in the State, the plants in close vicinity of coal fields, have been advised to move it through road mode. For proper utilisation of goods sheds, the power plants have been advised to move coal through road-cum-rail mode with rail mode being prioritised, he said.

He said at present, no power plant in Tamil Nadu is in critical or super critical category.
In the year 2018-19, Coal India Limited (CIL) had supplied 491.54 Million Tonnes (MT) coal to power plants, which was 8.2pc more than the supply in 2017-18. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) supplied 55.3 MT coal to power plants in 2018-19, which was a growth of 3.6pc over the same period of the previous year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Power plants Tamil Nadu
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp