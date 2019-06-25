Home Cities Chennai

Time for some chit ‘chaat’

Brothers Mathpal Singh and Satbhaan Singh have given the glorious spicy-crunchy chaats from the north a fancy twist with desi-videsi combinations

Published: 25th June 2019 06:52 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rasam sukha puri with biryani lassi, anyone? In a city that religiously worships vada and bajji, chaat — the pocket-friendly street food has received much love. Bringing some twist to this crispy-crunchy, tangy-spicy snack is Mattkaa-Chaat Cafe. Located in the bustling Royapettah neighbourhood, this cafe has not only redefined the eating experience of chaat, but also ways of consuming it.
Owned by brothers, Mathpal Singh and Satbhaan Singh, this cafe serves chaat with a twist of fusion. Matka (earthen pots) in varied sizes and shapes are lined up on a shelf. The tungsten lighting makes this 250 sq ft space cosy and warm. With a seating space for 15, food is served in eco-friendly plates, bowls and cups.

“The knack for chaat business runs in our genes. My father came from a small village named Orai in Uttar Pradesh to Chennai in 1990. He owned a small pushcart and got us educated by selling pani puri. Eventually the business grew, there were 350 street vendors working under him. I used to assist him in the kitchen and picked a few tricks of the trade. However, he quit the business the minute I got a job,” said Mathpal, a Commerce graduate, who works in a bank. His brother Satbhaan Singh has a degree in food production and takes care of the cafe full-time.

It’s been two months since the duo opened this eatery. A glimpse of the extensive menu will leave you spoilt for choice. Staples such as vada pav, samosa, paratha, kachori and lassi find themselves a favourite spot. But, we urge you to try the humble sukha puri which has been given a fancy twist with different fillings like schezwan, oregano, mayonnaise, jaljeera and even vathal kuzhambu. 
We settled for aloo paratha with mint chutney and salad. One could not have asked for a better combination. The paratha, as expected, was the perfect melt in the mouth, and the tanginess of the chutney spiked the flavours of this universal favourite combination. 

“My father and a cook from our village is helping us in the kitchen. I love cooking. Pani puri used to be my specialty even in college and we’d have great business by putting up stalls during cultural fests and undertaking party orders. I ask my friends to list the top pani puri places in the city and challenge them that mine would be the best. The city has a craze for that particular item. People are often apprehensive about the preparation methods of chaat. Here, we’re even open to showing customers our kitchen,” said Mathpal who is tight-lipped about all the recipes and secret ingredients.
Mattkaa-Chaat Cafe has garnered many patrons in a short span of time. Office goers and college students are their regular customers. 

“The thali is popular among working people who drop in for lunch. Youngsters like all the chaat items. We get repeated orders for the same item. We will soon have pani puri challenges, few more counters and brighter elements,” he said. We wrapped up our meal with a bowl of syrupy gulab jamun and rasagulla, served with ample portion of nuts. Among the highlights, biryani lassi is worth a mention for its thick consistency, moderate sweetness and the biryani flavour. Expect to get into a tizzy after trying the lassi which is available in flavours like oreo and fruit jam.

Prices start from ‘20. 
Address: Real Towers basement, Royapettah High 
Road, Mylapore.
Open from 12.30 pm-10.30 pm
For details, call: 9884962964

TAGS
Mattkaa-Chaat Cafe
