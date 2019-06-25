Violation of emission norms, CPCB notice to Gummidipoondi thermal plant

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a show cause notice to Unit-1 of a Gummidipoondi-based thermal plant for violating emission norms and operating after its Consent to Operate expired on March 31, 2019.

The emission from Unit-1 of the thermal plant belonging to Suryadev Alloys and Power limited, New Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur, was found to be non-compliant by CPCB’s regional directorate in Bengaluru, during its inspection carried out on May 21-22, 2019.

The notice issued by CPCB chairman S P S Parihar on June 19, 2019, has given a 15-day deadline to the company to reply and threatened to initiate action under Environment (protection) Act, 1986.

The regional directorate of CPCB in its inspection, found that the particulate matter (PM) emission by the plant is not in accordance with emission norms. During the inspection, it was also found that deviation between online monitoring and actual manually monitored values for Unit-1 was very high (31pc-82pc).

It was also found that the plant’s Consent to Operate (CTO) under Air and Water Acts 1981 and 1974, has expired on March 31, 2019. The plant had applied for renewal of CTO to TNPCB on February 1, 2019, but during the observation by the regional directorate on May 21-22, the plant was yet to get the CTO.

When contacted a company official, he refused to comment, stating that they would send in their reply to CPCB.

Suryadev Alloys and Power caters to the power requirement of High Tension (HT) Industrial and Commercial consumers within Tamil Nadu under the short term and long term intra-state Open access through Group Captive Power Plant model and also some capacity through third party sale.

The plant was necessitated by Suryadev’s huge internal consumption of its steel plant.