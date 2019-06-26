Home Cities Chennai

A temple for the divine messenger 

Krishna’s awe-inspiring avatar as Vishwaroopa is seen at this shrine

Published: 26th June 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pandava Doota Perumal temple, Kanchipuram is one of the 108 Divya Desams or important Vishnu temples eulogised by the Azhvars (important devotees of Vishnu). Peyazhvar, Bhudattazhvar, Tirumazhisai Azhvar and Tirumangai Azhvar have sung about the greatness of this place which was once called Padagam. 

The tradition (Sthala-Purana) of this temple is connected with an episode in Mahabharata. When Krishna went as an emissary (doota) of the Pandavas to the Kaurava court to request Duryodhana to avert war, the latter hatched a plot to imprison him.

However, Krishna at that time assumed the gigantic Vishwaroopa form. With Krishna’s grace, the blind Dritharashtra was able to temporarily get back his eyesight to have a vision of the Vishwaroopa. The image of Krishna at Padagam is believed to be this Vishwaroopa form.

The colossal image of Krishna in the Pandava Doota Perumal temple approximately 25 feet in height is seated with the right leg bent and the left leg placed in front. His right hand is in abhaya hasta (gesture of protection) while the left hand is in varada hasta (boon-giving) gesture.  The temple has a rare image of Arulala Perumal Emberumanar, a disciple of Srivaishnava preceptor Ramanujacharya. There is a sanctum for Goddess Rukmini, consort of Krishna and another for Sudarsana (Chakrattazhvar) with Yoga Narasimha on the reverse side. 

A few historic inscriptions are found here, the earliest of which dated 1075 AD, belongs to the reign of Kulottunga Chola I (1071-1122 AD).  This inscription states that a merchant named Arulaladevan living in Kanchipuram provided the temple of Tiruppadagam with a flower-garden and made a donation to support the gardeners and their families. Another inscription Chola epigraph dated 1109 AD  mentions two priests named Dudakari Tiruvaranga-mani Bhattan and Ninra Narayana Bhattan who were to give  a certain amount of curd for the offerings to the God every day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp