Bank told to pay Rs 22,000 for violating EMI terms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For deducting a purchase as one time payment despite assuring collecting in nine EMIs, a consumer forum directed the credit card division of ICICI Bank to provide a compensation of Rs 22,000 to M Kannan of Rajakilpakkam.

According to the petition, Kannan on April 11, 2009, purchased an LED TV and a washing machine from Jainsons Corporation in Egmore after assurance from the ICICI credit card company that money will be deducted in nine EMIs. Kannan in his complaint said the credit card company not only debited the price as one time payment but also charged and debited service tax, processing fee, service charges and other charges which is against RBI guidelines.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for credit card company submitted that the offer was not valid for the card held by Kannan and the company was also entitled to tax him as per RBI guidelines. Considering the evidence, the forum directed the credit card company to provide compensation.