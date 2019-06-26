BoI recovered Rs 18K crore NPA last financial year: MD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank of India recovered around Rs 18,000 cr worth Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in the last financial year, said managing director and chief executive Dinabandhu Mohapatra on Tuesday.



Speaking to Express on the sidelines of an event, he said the bank had recovered far more than many other banks in the country. “We have employed non-discretionary policies that empower bank managers to customise their recovery methodology to get rid of as much NPA as possible,” he said.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has referred Rs 6,939 crore worth of NPAs of Bank of India to National Company Law Tribunals. Mohapatra estimated that this will help speed up the recovery process.

The bank had also recently decided to sell NPA worth `30,000 cr. “The auction procedure has started and we are expecting significant sale of NPA through this in the next two quarters,” he said.



He said the bank has come up with four missions to increase recovery of bad loans. The first is Mission Samadhan, through which, the bank will provide targeted solutions to identify and recover NPA from stressed accounts; second is Mission Prevention to check accumulation of NPA; third is Mission Mobilisation through which most desirable assets will be identified in each region so that borrowing can be encouraged, and the final mission is to secure stable government deposits, he said.

Further, speaking about tentative retirement plans, he said the senior administration is ready to take over at any point. “All top officers have worked for at least two years in their positions and taking over will be very smooth and sustainable even if I retire,” he said.



Mohapatra and CG Chaitanya, the bank executive director visited Chennai on Tuesday to attend a ‘town hall meeting’ in which they interacted with zonal heads and corporate clients.