Home Cities Chennai

BoI recovered Rs 18K crore NPA last financial year: MD

Bank of India recovered around `18,000 cr worth Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in the last financial year, said managing director and chief executive Dinabandhu Mohapatra on Tuesday.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bank of India MD & CEO Dinabandhu mohapatra speaks to media persons in the city on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank of India recovered around Rs 18,000 cr worth Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in the last financial year, said managing director and chief executive Dinabandhu Mohapatra on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of an event, he said the bank had recovered far more than many other banks in the country. “We have employed non-discretionary policies that empower bank managers to customise their recovery methodology to get rid of as much NPA as possible,” he said.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has referred Rs 6,939 crore worth of NPAs of Bank of India to National Company Law Tribunals. Mohapatra estimated that this will help speed up the recovery process. 
The bank had also recently decided to sell NPA worth `30,000 cr. “The auction procedure has started and we are expecting significant sale of NPA through this in the next two quarters,” he said.

He said the bank has come up with four missions to increase recovery of bad loans. The first is Mission Samadhan, through which, the bank will provide targeted solutions to identify and recover NPA from stressed accounts; second is Mission Prevention to check accumulation of NPA; third is Mission Mobilisation through which most desirable assets will be identified in each region so that borrowing can be encouraged, and the final mission is to secure stable government deposits, he said.

Further, speaking about tentative retirement plans, he said the senior administration is ready to take over at any point. “All top officers have worked for at least two years in their positions and taking over will be very smooth and sustainable even if I retire,” he said.

Mohapatra and CG Chaitanya, the bank executive director visited Chennai on Tuesday to attend a ‘town hall meeting’ in which they interacted with zonal heads and corporate clients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPA Non-Performing Assets Bank of India
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp