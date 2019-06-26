Breathing life into indoor spaces

By Express News Service

Looking to add a touch of green to your home decor? Adding indoor plants to your home has multiple benefits – they purify the air and embellish our homes by simply adding to the aesthetic value of the space. However, it is important to pick the right kind of plants – ones that can thrive indoors and grow well with basic care and watering.

Other than being a colourful decoration, indoor plants can also purify the air, improve your health, and keep your mind calm. By providing your plant with the right environment and the required amount of water and nutrients, you can make sure your indoor plants stay healthy.

A basic reasoning that should apply to indoor plants is knowing every single plant in nature has its origin outdoors and not in someone’s living room. It is we humans who have decided to convert plants that naturally grow well in shady areas into indoor plants. So keeping that in mind make sure your indoor plants have a natural environment like good air circulation and partial sun rather than placing them in dark corners of an AC room just because it was sold to you as an indoor plant. Be wise in choosing the right spot indoors for your pretty babies.

It is very important to check the available sunlight in the area you plan to place your plant. If it is totally indoors with very little sunlight then definitely flowering and fruiting plants need to be avoided as they need minimum 4-5 hours of direct sunlight to be able to yield fruits and flowers. Therefore preferably choose only foliage plants for your indoor spaces.

It is also important to learn how to water your indoor plants the right way and spend less time doing it. A prerequisite to right watering is to make sure the pot has drainage holes at the bottom to avoid excessive dampness that can create root rot. Although watering from above is still the preferred way, watering from underneath is more homogeneous, less prone to overwatering and there is no concern of draining nutrients out. Plus, you can be sure that the water does actually get to the roots. This can be done by placing your pot in a basin of water and allowing it to suck up the water from the hole below.

One of the basic things you need to know is your plant’s water preferences. There are two types of houseplants: the dry type and the moist type. Members of the dry type are cacti, succulents (such as Aloe Vera or Echeveria for the most famous) and several others species (Zeezee plant, Snake plant, Dumb Cane, Rubber plant, etc). They enjoy dry soil so no need to water them as much as the others. As a rule soil cacti and succulents need to be maintained mostly dry. Do not kill your succulents by overwatering them. Water approximately once in two weeks and make sure all the water is well drained out of the pot through the drainage holes.

Some indoor plants are the moist types, once the soil gets dry, they like to be watered in a day. Most tropical plants behave like this. You can use clay pebbles or sphagnum moss or gravel as a top layer to retain moisture for such plants. No matter what type your plant may be, ensure the saucer below the pot is emptied out time to time so that the pot does not sit in water.

Some of the plants best suited for indoors are Areca Palms, Ficus, Philodendrons, Dracaena, Snake plant, Spathiphyllum, Money plant, Aloe Vera, Peace Lily, Ferns, Rubber plant, etc. So depending on your space and decor choose any of these plants and bring healthy life into your indoor spaces.