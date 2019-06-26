Home Cities Chennai

Breathing life into indoor spaces

Other than being a colourful decoration, indoor plants can also purify the air, improve your health, and keep your mind calm

Published: 26th June 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Looking to add a touch of green to your home decor? Adding indoor plants to your home has multiple benefits – they purify the air and embellish our homes by simply adding to the aesthetic value of the space. However, it is important to pick the right kind of plants – ones that can thrive indoors and grow well with basic care and watering.

Other than being a colourful decoration, indoor plants can also purify the air, improve your health, and keep your mind calm. By providing your plant with the right environment and the required amount of water and nutrients, you can make sure your indoor plants stay healthy.
A basic reasoning that should apply to indoor plants is knowing every single plant in nature has its origin outdoors and not in someone’s living room. It is we humans who have decided to convert plants that naturally grow well in shady areas into indoor plants. So keeping that in mind make sure your indoor plants have a natural environment like good air circulation and partial sun rather than placing them in dark corners of an AC room just because it was sold to you as an indoor plant. Be wise in choosing the right spot indoors for your pretty babies.

It is very important to check the available sunlight in the area you plan to place your plant. If it is totally indoors with very little sunlight then definitely flowering and fruiting plants need to be avoided as they need minimum 4-5 hours of direct sunlight to be able to yield fruits and flowers. Therefore preferably choose only foliage plants for your indoor spaces.
It is also important to learn how to water your indoor plants the right way and spend less time doing it. A prerequisite to right watering is to make sure the pot has drainage holes at the bottom to avoid excessive dampness that can create root rot. Although watering from above is still the preferred way, watering from underneath is more homogeneous, less prone to overwatering and there is no concern of draining nutrients out. Plus, you can be sure that the water does actually get to the roots. This can be done by placing your pot in a basin of water and allowing it to suck up the water from the hole below.

One of the basic things you need to know is your plant’s water preferences. There are two types of houseplants: the dry type and the moist type. Members of the dry type are cacti, succulents (such as Aloe Vera or Echeveria for the most famous) and several others species (Zeezee plant, Snake plant, Dumb Cane, Rubber plant, etc). They enjoy dry soil so no need to water them as much as the others. As a rule soil cacti and succulents need to be maintained mostly dry. Do not kill your succulents by overwatering them. Water approximately once in two weeks and make sure all the water is well drained out of the pot through the drainage holes. 

Some indoor plants are the moist types, once the soil gets dry, they like to be watered in a day. Most tropical plants behave like this. You can use clay pebbles or sphagnum moss or gravel as a top layer to retain moisture for such plants. No matter what type your plant may be, ensure the saucer below the pot is emptied out time to time so that the pot does not sit in water.
Some of the plants best suited for indoors are Areca Palms, Ficus, Philodendrons, Dracaena, Snake plant, Spathiphyllum,  Money plant, Aloe Vera, Peace Lily, Ferns, Rubber plant, etc. So depending on your space and decor choose any of these plants and bring healthy life into your indoor spaces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp