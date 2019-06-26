Centre should leave archaeological excavations to States: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan on Tuesday said he will write to Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Patel urging him to make archaeological excavations as State governments’ domain.



He said the Centre should allocate funds for archaeological excavations and other activities, but State governments should execute them.

He said this referring to a reply of Prahlad Patel that archaeology was a State subject to a question raised by DMK MP Kanimozhi in Lok Sabha. She had asked whether there was any data available for the number of sculptures in temples in Tamil Nadu, the union minister had said the State government had full powers to have that survey and they should do it.

Pointing to this, Pandiarajan said “Whatever the union minister said in respect of temple artefacts should apply to archaeology department too. There are 404 archaeological sites under ASI while the State government has only 92. ASI has conducted 125 excavations while TN government had conducted 40. Centre should provide funds, but allow State governments to act with full powers in archaeological sites. This is the logical conclusion of union minister’s statement.”

Responding to a question, the minister said the documents regarding the Keezhadi excavations will be released by the Chief Minister soon.