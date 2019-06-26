CM declares open fishing harbours, milk parlour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday declared open a fishing harbour at Thengaipattinam built at a cost of `97 crore, modernised fishing harbour at Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district (Rs 60 crore), fish landing centre at Kovalam in Kancheepuram district (Rs 5 crore), fish farm at Krishnagiri (`1 crore) and an ultra-modern Aavin milk parlour on Tiruchy-Perambalur Road.

He inaugurated these facilities through video conferencing at the Secretariat. He also inaugurated the building for the College of Fisheries Engineering at Nagapattinam, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. Laboratories, classrooms, toilets and administrative buildings for various colleges across the State, built at a total cost of Rs 185.70 crore, new buildings at the industrial training institutes at Coimbatore,

Tiruvannamalai and Namakkal were also opened. Buildings for the labour department were also opened by Palaniswami. He inaugurated new buildings for the maternity and children’s block in government hospital at Cuddalore (Rs 18 crore) and operation theatres in various hospitals.