Death is not the end of your life

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For most of us, the thought of dying is fraught with anxiety and helplessness as it signifies the end of everything and losing all that one is attached to in life. The fear of death arises due to ignorance about what happens to one after death and the attachment to one’s body, physical relations, material possessions and roles.

Throughout our life, we pray to almighty to seek immortality and liberation from the pain of life and death. But the real truth is that we souls are already immortal entities living in our mortal bodies. The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind. So, it is actually the body consciousness that creates fear of mortality. When we think we are young, we fear old age, when we think we are old we fear death. But the fact remains that it is the body that becomes old and dies, the soul is beyond ageing and death. The moment we realise that we are souls living in human bodies, we develop a new outlook towards life.

We realise that our progress and fulfilment, our prosperity and happiness stretch beyond this life into the next life and so on. Our goals and ambitions, our choices and decisions and our priorities are then based on creating happiness and satisfaction that are not temporary but lasting, that have the potential to influence many births in the future.

Remember, performing good actions that flow from good sanskars are the only means to achieve true happiness. For that we need not be attached to our roles, achievements, persons and possessions in order to be happy. We are not going to lose anything by letting go of these attachments. As a soul, in every life we get new roles, relationships, material possessions and success on the basis of what we have earned by the actions performed in our previous births. So every birth offers us an opportunity to do better actions and create more happiness for the self and others. It’s not possible to earn health, wealth, happiness, success and fame without doing good deeds.

Once we realise that we are the immortal children of the supreme almighty, who is the infinite source of peace, joy and love,we become aware of these core values and they then make our thoughts and actions noble and pure. Our actions become selfless and good towards all, bring joy to us and others.

By sharing these pure qualities in every action, we create a destiny that brings us lasting happiness not only in the present but also in many future births,thereby liberating us from the fear of losing and the fear of death. It is important to understand that our life is actually a series of experiences by our soul in different human bodies. With spiritual awareness we are able to make right choices at a given moment and move forward towards realising our perfection while living in a human body. We must not take death as an end to our life,because it’s actually a punctuation in a long story of our journey weaving a perfect pattern of our evolution from innocence to ignorance to realisation through the eternity of time cycle. This far-sighted outlook gives us immense possibilities to make the best of our today and live our life to the fullest without any insecurities or worries about death.