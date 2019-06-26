Flower power on canvas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blue, purple and pink watercolours form together on a rough paper to make a wreath of flowers and leaves. A tube of watercolours and a brush are kept beside the detailed artwork. Hundreds of photos like this are found at Priyanka Pramanik’s Instagram page. The 25-year-old started her Instagram page, @moonlighting.ink, in 2017, but art has been a part of her life ever since she was a child. “Art for me is peace. Whenever I am stressed or tired, I paint for a while and I forget all of my troubles. It has become a necessity for me,” said Priyanka.

After getting her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Microbiology, Priyanka worked at various research organisations in the city, but the routine and monotony of the job did not appeal to her. She turned to her art then, and saw it grow as a business shortly, but her love for all things biology stayed. Specialising in watercolours and floral art, Priyanka’s Instagram page is covered in different shades and shapes of flowers. “I love flowers because you can pick any colour and draw them. I have dabbled with various kinds of media.

I started with black ink, then moved on to acrylic paints, but watercolours are my favourite, because you can recreate any colour and shade you want,” she said. Priyanka hosts floral watercolour workshops and also does wedding card illustrations. With the trend shifting from traditional invitations to the mode modern invitation card, Priyanka uses her love for flowers and art to cater to the rising market. “I am still practising to become a better artist. I haven’t reached the position of the best yet, but I’m in no rush. I am enjoying the process to where I want to be,” she said. Follow Priyanka on Instagram at @moonlighting.ink