Home Cities Chennai

Flower power on canvas

Blue, purple and pink watercolours form together on a rough paper to make a wreath of flowers and leaves.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka (L) also does wedding card illustrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blue, purple and pink watercolours form together on a rough paper to make a wreath of flowers and leaves. A tube of watercolours and a brush are kept beside the detailed artwork. Hundreds of photos like this are found at Priyanka Pramanik’s Instagram page. The 25-year-old started her Instagram page, @moonlighting.ink, in 2017, but art has been a part of her life ever since she was a child. “Art for me is peace. Whenever I am stressed or tired, I paint for a while and I forget all of my troubles. It has become a necessity for me,” said Priyanka.

After getting her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Microbiology, Priyanka worked at various research organisations in the city, but the routine and monotony of the job did not appeal to her. She turned to her art then, and saw it grow as a business shortly, but her love for all things biology stayed. Specialising in watercolours and floral art, Priyanka’s Instagram page is covered in different shades and shapes of flowers. “I love flowers because you can pick any colour and draw them. I have dabbled with various kinds of media.

I started with black ink, then moved on to acrylic paints, but watercolours are my favourite, because you can recreate any colour and shade you want,” she said. Priyanka hosts floral watercolour workshops and also does wedding card illustrations. With the trend shifting from traditional invitations to the mode modern invitation card, Priyanka uses her love for flowers and art to cater to the rising market. “I am still practising to become a better artist. I haven’t reached the position of the best yet, but I’m in no rush. I am enjoying the process to where I want to be,” she said. Follow Priyanka on Instagram at @moonlighting.ink

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp