Home Cities Chennai

For those who stay ‘alert’ beyond the call of duty

The third edition of Alert Being Awards will be hosted in the city on September 13.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

The non-profit organisation will reward 13 people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The third edition of Alert Being Awards will be hosted in the city on September 13. The event honours humanitarian efforts by recognising real life heroes and organisations who have contributed to the city by saving lives. They have now opened nominations for the awards and invite people to nominate themselves or others with inspiring stories to tell.

The non-profit organisation will reward 13 people. Three awardees will be decided by the jury for lifetime achievement award, iconic individual and iconic organisation awards. Nominations can be sent for three categories including Alert Individual, Alert Organisation and Alert Individual going beyond the call of duty. Explaining the categories, Dileep Raj, secretary, Alert, said, “Alert Individual is a good Samaritan who has helped another individual in crisis or who has constantly worked in the field. Going beyond the call of duty, like the name suggests, the award is for an individual who went out of his way to help someone while on duty.

Last year, it was awarded to 40-year-old security guard Devasahayam who saved a boy who jumped from the fourth floor at Forum Mall. Though he was severely injured with multiple fractures, he saved a life.”Another award is for Alert Organisation where NGOs, companies with good corporate social responsibility initiatives or social ventures can send in nominations. Two or three awards may be presented in each category, depending on the nominations. Registration forms can be filled at www.alert.ngo/aba, where you need to fill basic information, photograph and mention the challenges and incidents where you or the person you are nominating addressed the crisis. The awardees are selected by the jury comprising Shakeel Akhtar IPS, ADGP - Armed Police; JS Rajkumar, chairman, LIMA; Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to Prince of Arcot; Veena Kumaravel, founder, Naturals Group of Salons and Sujith Kumar, founder, Maatram Foundation.

“The cause of saving lives is extremely relevant to our nation which consistently ranks in the top five in the world in the number of deaths due to road traffic accidents, top five in the number of deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest and other issues. The larger purpose of the powerful platform — Alert Being Awards — is to drive home the urgent need for preparedness and inspire the good Samaritan in every individual,” said Dileep. For details, contact Gowthem at 99440 11115 or write to alertbeingawards@ alert.ngo.

