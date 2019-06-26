Former Mayor, wife given advance bail in land grab case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian and his wife Kanchana, who feared arrest in a case of alleged grabbing of prime land belonging to SIDCO. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan granted the relief while allowing a petition from the duo.



As pointed out by petitioners’ senior counsel P Wilson and as admitted by the prosecution, the petitioners were in possession and enjoyment of the property from 1996. After constructing the house, electricity connection and other essential services were provided to them. Though Parthiban, the complainant, agitated this issue for the past several years, he did not choose to file the complaint and after having failed before the election court, has now come forward with the present complaint.

Further, as directed by this court in another petition on February 21, 2019, notice had been issued to the petitioners and enquiry had been conducted and the final order is yet to be passed in that proceedings. Considering the above facts and circumstances of the case, this court feels that custodial interrogation of the petitioners is not required and the court is inclined to grant anticipatory bail to the petitioners with certain conditions,” the judge said.

They should be released on bail on their appearance, within 15 days, before the XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Saidapet. They should execute a personal bond for `10,000 each with two sureties for a like sum to the satisfaction of the police officer who intends to arrest or to the satisfaction of the magistrate concerned, failing which, the anticipatory bail will be cancelled.

The petitioners should report before the respondent police when required and shall not tamper with evidence or witnesses and abscond either during investigation or trial, the judge said.