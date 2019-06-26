Free mammograms soon for Chennai residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Free mammograms may soon be available for residents of almost every zone as Greater Chennai Corporation plans to include the equipment in the 10 diagnostic laboratories it is set to open at an estimated cost of Rs 11.5 crore.



Thyroid function tests are also to be introduced in these centres, along with regular electrocardiogram (ECG), ultrasound, bone densitometry and tuberculosis diagnosis facilities.

“After setting up these 10 new labs, we will upgrade the five existing ones to include some of the facilities they now lack, like mammogram. This way, all essential diagnostic tests will be available in almost every zone,” a senior corporation official said.



The civic body now runs five labs - at Valluvar kottam, CIT Nagar, Tiruvanmaiyur, EVR Periyar Salai (Poonnamallee High Road) and Perambur. The diagnostic centre at Valluvar Kottam receives an average of 80 patients everyday; a large number of these patients come for dialysis.

For procuring the equipment, officials said they will either approach Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd., (TNMSC) or float open tenders.

“If TNMSC is able to provide the necessary equipment within a specific deadline of two weeks, we will go ahead. Otherwise, we may float tenders,” the official said.



The city corporation will also start dialysis with 30 machines in three locations in the city, two of which are set to launch by this month end. Dialysis centres at Valluvar Kottam and Retteri are already functioning, in association with Tamil Nadu Kidney Research Foundation (Tanker).