Nalini permitted to argue in person on parole petition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, lodged in special prison at Vellore, to argue her case in person at 2.15 pm on July 5.

A division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar granted permission when her plea seeking parole for six months for arranging wedding of her daughter came up. Earlier, Additional Public Prosecutor told the judges that she did not want to appear through video-conferencing. She wanted to appear before the judges in person, he said.

The bench said it was not in a position to deny her request. When the party wishes to appear in person and put forth his/her case, the court of law is not required to reject the request until and unless strong reasons exist, the judges said.