‘Seniority’ takes precedence at this store

CHENNAI: Massager for body pain. Gel masks for relaxation. Personal alarm for safety. Anti-slip cream to prevent falls. From medical to lifestyle equipment, Seniority, an RPG company, is a one-stop shop for senior citizens and their caregivers. This is their fourth retail outlet in the country and the first one in Chennai after Pune, Coimbatore and Bhiwandi. The 800-sq-ft shop at Mahalingapuram with a home-like set-up is situated in a serene residential locality. All the products are displayed on the ground floor making it easy for the elderly to move around. The store was launched on Monday by Padma Shri recipient Dr VS Natarajan, a renowned geriatric physician, educationist, author and social worker.

According to the India Ageing Report 2017 published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), more than 11 per cent of people aged above 60 are in Tamil Nadu, making it the second highest senior citizen populated state in the country. Ayush Agrawal and Tapan Mishra, co-founders, Seniority, said, “Senior citizens and their caregivers have distinct needs and our thoughtfully curated product portfolio reflects it. We launched our first shop in February 2017. Indian markets did not sell products for elders based on requirements. Our goal was to bring it all under one roof in a non-commercial environment. Based on our analytics, we found that Chennai was always on the list of top five purchasers, this was the reason to open a store here. Moreover, we will also be having community gatherings and events like yoga and spiritual workshops in our shop soon.”

Seniority has collaborated with CareFinder, a provider of elderly care, assisted living arrangements and senior care services. “The industry for senior citizens is growing. It’s the emerging market area for everyone from travel agencies to bankers. We find many elders endorsing products and advertisements off late. Gone are those days when parents spent their savings on children and lived under their roofs. Nowadays they are smart, want to spend for themselves and live their life the best way in their second innings. All the products here are simple, affordable and will be explained to customers by staff members,” said PS Srikumar, CEO, CareFinder.

The products at the shop are neatly stacked based on needs. You find grab bars and squat tools under toiletries. Adult diapers and nail cutters with magnifying lens stand under the grooming section. Walking sticks and motorised wheelchair under mobility aids; healing pads and belts, wireless BP monitor and weighing scales under the medical section; massager pillow, cervical pillows and steamers under personal care; anti-cut gloves and mobile juice blenders under kitchen care. New products will be stocked every month. At present, they have over 6,000 products under all categories for senior citizens and more than three lakh customers.

Seniority aims to become the first port-of-call for all the medical, wellness and lifestyle needs of senior citizens. It is now strengthening its offline presence by foraying into different regions of the country. “We have designed our website in a user-friendly way. The fonts are mild and navigation is easy. The brand has introduced WhatsApp shopping, which enables assisted shopping for senior citizens, a first-of-its-kind feature in the e-commerce space. In case they’re unable to drop in then they can place the orders on phone. Our staff members will explain the products based on their requirements at their house,” they said.