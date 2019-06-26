Home Cities Chennai

Sister indeed

The Big Sister Program has been providing guidance & mentorship to undeprivileged girls

Published: 26th June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

The one-on-one mentorship programme is held once a week in one-hour sessions

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Chahat Malhotra first met her mentee, the conversation was slow and shy. But she came prepared with stationery and stickers, and the class eight girl warmed up to the 22-year-old over the course of two hours. All through this first meeting, Chahat asked gentle questions to the girl, and they wrote down their answers on the stickers. At the end of the session, the little girl wrote their names inside a big heart, and it was then Chahat knew that she had no cause to worry.

“She had said that she was interested in art, and since I’m a designer, I thought it would go very well if I mentored her. She’s very shy, but we mostly talk about her family — her sister, brother and mother — and her daily routine,” said Malhotra, who met her mentee through the Big Sister Program, a non-profit mentorship initiative for underprivileged girls. Established in November 2018 by Anannya Parikh, the initiative hopes to give underprivileged and orphaned girls the opportunity to have a guide. “I was lucky enough to have wonderful mentors through my life, who have inspired me professionally and personally when I could never do it myself.

These girls don’t have that support,” said Anannya. The idea struck her after conducting a workshop for the girls from the Anjuman-e-Himayathe- Islam school in April 2018. The girls in the programme are between the ages of 12 and 16, and the sisters are all adults below the age of 30. This familiarity and closeness of age helps the girls open up and share their thoughts easily, said Anannya. The one-on-one mentorship programme is held once a week in one-hour sessions, and can range from academic to personal mentorship. Volunteers participate in a 12-week programme. “Through this course, I learned a lot about myself, too.

I am quite impatient. I sat down with my mentee, and as she did not know English very well, I was explaining one sentence to her five or six times. It made me patient,” said Malhotra, adding that small acts of spending time with the children meant a lot to them. In the future, Anannya hopes to expand the non-profit to various Tier-1 and T i e r- 2 c i t i e s, as well as start an online mentor ship programme. For details, visit www.bigsisterprogram. com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp