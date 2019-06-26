Sweet decadence of Bengal in Chennai

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What’s common between the spongy rasgulla, the syrupy sandesh and the creamy mishti doi? Each of these is an iconic that Bengalis take their sweets seriously. Sweets are a must for every occasion January. Born and raised in Raipur, Neha House of Kshir because kshir is thickened Bengali sweets in the city is a task. When we go for holidays, we’d buy them in bulk but these are easily perishable. We can’t store them for a long time. So I started preparing sweets based on heirloom recipes from my grandmother and mother-in-law.

My husband’s friends loved them and I started receiving orders. This homemade brand is a result of that,” says Neha, a resident of OMR. She debuted at a pop-up exhibition in the city. Some of her specialties include patishapta (rice crepe), bhepa doi (steamed yogurt) kheer and ice cream sandesh in flavours of butterscotch, mango, fig, honey, cinnamon and cardamom. “Basic ingredients are sourced locally. I ask my parents to bring cartons of a mango variety called heem sagar, which is available only in Bengal. Bhepa doi has an ingredient called kaffir lime, which is sourced from Bengal. People from our community were happy to find their regional sweets. I was surprised to find a welcoming response from Tamil, Gujarati, and Marwari communities as well,” shares Neha. Sweet chutneys are her latest addition to the menu.

Expect flavours such as raw mango jelly, coriander and tamarind, and raw papaya. We’re told that these chutneys work as finger-licking accompaniments with paratha, poori and bread toasts. “Our method of preparing sweets mostly involves only steaming, which is healthy. Growing up in a Bengali household, I’d help my grandmother in the kitchen on all festive occasions like Diwali and harvest festivals. There’s a sweet for any and every occasion. I wish my grandmother was alive to see me cook. She’d be surprised to find I’m into this business considering I don’t like sweets at all.”

House of Kshir ships across the city. Bulk orders need to be placed three days in advance. Price starts from `100. For details, visit Instagram page: House of Kshir or call: 9962392824