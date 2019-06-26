Home Cities Chennai

Thamizh Selvan says bye to AMMK

Audio clip of him criticising TTV goes viral; he faults party leadership on many counts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The exodus from the AMMK continued on Tuesday with Thanga Thamizh Selvan, one of the 18 disqualified MLAs, who has long been a staunch supporter of party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, deciding to say goodbye.  However, Dhinakaran told reporters that he had already warned Thamizh Selvan about his misleading interviews and he would removed as party’s propaganda secretary and Theni district secretary. 

On Monday night, an audio of telephone conversation of Thanga Thamizh Selvan criticising Dhinakaran in bitter words was doing the rounds.  On Tuesday morning, Selvan conceded that indeed it was his voice and faulted the AMMK leadership on many counts. Subsequently, Dhinakaran held a meeting with party office-bearers of Theni district and later, told reporters that Thamizh Selvan’s removal from party posts would be announced after consulting his aunt VK Sasikala in the Bengaluru prison. 

Stating that Thanga Thamizh Selvan was in a confused state of mind, Dhinakaran charged that he was being remote-controlled by someone.  Dhinakaran surprised reporters when he said he was not responsible for the disqualification of the 18 MLAs in any way. “Indeed, I advised them not to go to the Governor then.  You can ask any disqualified MLA here.” One of the office-bearers by his side told reporters that it was Thamizh Selvan, who took the decision to represent to the Governor then.  

Responding to a question, Dhinakaran said, “I will be voting in support of no-confidence resolution against the Speaker.” Asked about the decision of three MLAs supporting him, he said, “You will know that in the Assembly.”

