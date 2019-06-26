Veggies also transmit superbugs to human gut: Study

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not just animal meat but plant-based foods are also serving as vehicles for transmitting antibiotic-resistant bacteria to the gut microbiome of humans, warn researchers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that of the two million antibiotic-resistant infections per year in the country, 20 per cent are linked to agriculture. This estimate is based on patients who directly acquire antibiotic-resistant superbugs from eating meat.

“Our findings highlight the importance of tackling food-borne antibiotic-resistance from a complete food chain perspective,” said Marlene Maeusli from Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.

They grew lettuce, exposed it to antibiotic-resistant E. coli, fed it to the mice and analysed their faecal samples over time.“We found differences in the ability of bacteria to silently colonise the gut after ingestion, depending on a variety of host and bacterial factors,” said Maeusli.