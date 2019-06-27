Home Cities Chennai

A feast from God’s own Country

Saraswathi N’s preparation of traditional Kerala food is sprinkled with a touch of fusion

Published: 27th June 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jackfruit aviyal or raw papaya olan, anyone? Think of Kerala food and sadhya is all that comes to mind. The richness of coconut milk, the fragrance and sweetness of cardamom and the mild proportions of spices lend a native touch to the recipes. At a food festival organised by Hotel Regenta Central Deccan, home chef Saraswathi N prepared an extensive menu with delicacies from the state. She was invited as a guest to the hotel following a feature coverage in The New Indian Express on her recordbreaking feat of attempting 108 dishes in an hour a month back.

Saraswathi N recently set a
record of cooking 108 dishes
in one hour  Debadatta
Mallick

The interiors of Olives restaurant at the hotel was decked up with photos portraying festivities of the state. Kathakali and Theyyam masks were displayed on the wall. Single strands of garland were suspended from the ceiling. Food was prepared and kept in earthen pots. Saraswathi was busy interacting and explaining the traditional cuisine to the guests. We began our meal with drumstick soup made from the inner pulp and seasoned with mustard seeds. The base gives it a creamy texture. Crispy mango and onion pakodas were served as accompaniments. “The idea is to serve authentic items with a touch of fusion.

Most of the ingredients are sourced locally except for a few that are brought from Kerala. I’m trying to make aviyal out of red spinach but it’s hard to get it here. Even the raw mango here is less tangy compared to said Saraswathi who runs a restaurant in Thrissur with her younger son. Back in her hometown, Saraswathi is popular for her eggless and multigrain cakes. From vada moru kootan to puliserry there are around 15 dishes in the spread.

All these can be eaten as accompaniments with Kerala red rice. To break the monotony, the chef instance, erissery pachadis made parottas with mildly-spiced moilee were served. Sweet unniappam has been a hot-seller among the crowd. I love cooking for gatherings as it runs in my genes. I’ve imbibed traditional Saraswathi. Among the other highlights in the menu were idichakka thoran, jackfruit ring biryani, and kaya tholi thoran. Snacks like banana chips, chakka varatti, jackfruit chips and sweet banana chips were also available for quick bites.

The desserts for the day were pazhamuruku, elaneer payasam and idichu pizhiya payasam. “Jaggery, coconut milk and rice are the three our desser t s. Pazhamuruku is p r e p a red by steam cooking banana in jaggery syrup. I’ve also made a fusion of pal ada, elaneer special one is idichu pizhiya payasam made of rice, coconut milk and jaggery. This sweet is lord Ayyappa’s favourite and usually given to devotees as prasadam at temples,” she said. The sweets were satisfying and easily the best part of the meal. Lunch and dinner are available at `888 plus taxes until June 30. For details, call: 66773333

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp