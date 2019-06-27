A feast from God’s own Country

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jackfruit aviyal or raw papaya olan, anyone? Think of Kerala food and sadhya is all that comes to mind. The richness of coconut milk, the fragrance and sweetness of cardamom and the mild proportions of spices lend a native touch to the recipes. At a food festival organised by Hotel Regenta Central Deccan, home chef Saraswathi N prepared an extensive menu with delicacies from the state. She was invited as a guest to the hotel following a feature coverage in The New Indian Express on her recordbreaking feat of attempting 108 dishes in an hour a month back.

The interiors of Olives restaurant at the hotel was decked up with photos portraying festivities of the state. Kathakali and Theyyam masks were displayed on the wall. Single strands of garland were suspended from the ceiling. Food was prepared and kept in earthen pots. Saraswathi was busy interacting and explaining the traditional cuisine to the guests. We began our meal with drumstick soup made from the inner pulp and seasoned with mustard seeds. The base gives it a creamy texture. Crispy mango and onion pakodas were served as accompaniments. “The idea is to serve authentic items with a touch of fusion.

Most of the ingredients are sourced locally except for a few that are brought from Kerala. I’m trying to make aviyal out of red spinach but it’s hard to get it here. Even the raw mango here is less tangy compared to said Saraswathi who runs a restaurant in Thrissur with her younger son. Back in her hometown, Saraswathi is popular for her eggless and multigrain cakes. From vada moru kootan to puliserry there are around 15 dishes in the spread.

All these can be eaten as accompaniments with Kerala red rice. To break the monotony, the chef instance, erissery pachadis made parottas with mildly-spiced moilee were served. Sweet unniappam has been a hot-seller among the crowd. I love cooking for gatherings as it runs in my genes. I’ve imbibed traditional Saraswathi. Among the other highlights in the menu were idichakka thoran, jackfruit ring biryani, and kaya tholi thoran. Snacks like banana chips, chakka varatti, jackfruit chips and sweet banana chips were also available for quick bites.

The desserts for the day were pazhamuruku, elaneer payasam and idichu pizhiya payasam. “Jaggery, coconut milk and rice are the three our desser t s. Pazhamuruku is p r e p a red by steam cooking banana in jaggery syrup. I’ve also made a fusion of pal ada, elaneer special one is idichu pizhiya payasam made of rice, coconut milk and jaggery. This sweet is lord Ayyappa’s favourite and usually given to devotees as prasadam at temples,” she said. The sweets were satisfying and easily the best part of the meal. Lunch and dinner are available at `888 plus taxes until June 30. For details, call: 66773333