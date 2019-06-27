Home Cities Chennai

Better connectivity to Kerala as SETC adds more buses

Published: 27th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:22 AM

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to bring back the commuters who migrated to omni buses, the transport department is to increase the fleet strength of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), adding 150 to 200 new luxury buses. 

While some new buses would replace the damaged SETC buses operated in highly congested routes, the rest of the buses are planned to be operated to Kerala as per the inter-state agreement signed in March last year. 

According to official sources, about 400 to 450 new buses earmarked for SETC, MTC and five divisions of TNSTC, are likely to be flagged off by the Chief Minister in the next few days. 
About 140 SETC and 100 MTC buses were registered at Aynavaram RTO office in the last few days. The SETC buses include ultra deluxe, non AC sleeper and AC sleeper buses. 

“Registration of SETC and MTC buses may be completed in another few days. The mofussil buses of TNSTC are being registered at the RTOs in the respective divisional and regional headquarters. The allocation of buses would be disclosed during inauguration,” said a senior transport official. 

Presently, the SETC operates buses in 675 routes that run above 300 km. With a fleet strength over 1100, it carries about one lakh passengers a day. The new bus services to Kerala, are designed to provide connectivity to popular tourist destinations such as Munnar, which so far, has no direct government bus service from Chennai. 

The new routes include...
Chennai-Munnar
Chennai-Ernakulam
Vellore-Thiruvananthapuram
Kodaikanal-Thiruvananthapuram
Ernakulam-Puducherry
Arthunkal-Velankanni
Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai
Thiruvananthapuram-Ooty
Nilambur-Ooty
Kottayam-Madurai
Thrissur-Ooty
Kottayam-Ooty
Ernakulam-Theni
Ernakulam-Cumbum

