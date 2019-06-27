Home Cities Chennai

Get, set, vroom!

Cars are queued up for the annual Duchess Car Rally.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:15 AM

The event is open to car engines of all capacities, including diesel cars and jeeps  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cars are queued up for the annual Duchess Car Rally. The participants excitedly sit in their vehicles, ready to complete the rally in time while solving all the additional tasks — a video showcasing the participants from the previous editions of the popular car rally was screened at a press meet held at Savera Hotel on Wednesday. 

The Duchess Club will be hosting the 18th edition of the Indian Oil Duchess Club Car Rally on July 7. The rally is open to all women, who can compete in one of five categories — expert, regular, novice, duchess and family.

“My favourite part of the rally is the theme. The theme this year is My Country, My Pride. We love to see everyone come in their costumes. One year, when the theme was Namma Chennai, we all dressed up as auto drivers,” said Nina Reddy, joint managing director of the Savera Group. The rally will start at the hotel in Radhakrishnan Salai at 9 am and end with a lunch at Phoenix MarketCity. 

“There will be a briefing session on July 4, especially for novice participants. This is the only all-women’s rally in the city, and to compete with women in different categories is our USP,” said Sujata Mundra, convenor of the rally. Registration fee is `1,000 excluding GST. Entry forms can be collected from The Duchess Club, Hotel Savera. For details, call: 9841288631

Rally format
The rally route has been selected by the Madras Motor Sports Club and will be judged on a time, speed and distance (TSD) format

