Jayamatha college can admit students, subject to riders: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted Jayamatha Engineering College in Aralvoimozhi in Kanniyakumari district, to admit students for academic year 2019-20, subject to certain conditions.

The conditions so stipulated by Justice G Jayachandran, are that the deficiencies pointed by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on May 13 this year, have to be complied with, within three months, failing which the AICTE is at liberty to take suitable action against the college in accordance with law. Any admission made in the petitioner college, shall be subject to the affiliation granted by AICTE, the judge said and added that the candidates who attend the counselling, should be adequately informed about the conditions imposed by court.

The judge was allowing a petition from the college, challenging the May 13 order, placing the college under the ‘no admission’ category for various deficiencies and consequently direct the authorities to grant approval/affiliation for the college for 2019-20 onwards, on June 20.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel, Kandhan Doraisamy, pointed out that the deficiencies pointed out by AICTE inspection committee, were not with regard to the academy. It related to infrastructural facilities alone, which were curable.

In the light of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, the judge said he was allowing the petition with a direction to the college to rectify the deficiencies within three months, failing which the AICTE is at liberty to take suitable action against it.