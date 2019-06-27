Keeping up with time and textile

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was in 1923 when Pische Narayan Rao started his textile empire, amid the British rule, as a ladies clothing store. The company has stood the test of time, as well as a rebranding exercise from being women’s clothing to men’s clothing, to being the textile giant it is today, with eight stores across the country. Naveen Pische, now at the reins of the company, speaks to us about family and his passions.

What are the values you imbibed from your family?

My grandfather taught me punctuality and discipline. The story goes like this — my father saw an ad for vendors by the British and that the call time was 6 am. My grandfather woke up early and went to the meeting place five minutes early. He was let in. He spoke to the brigadier, who spoke about everything but business. When asked, the brigadier said, ‘Mr Rao, you are the only one who was here on time. Therefore, the place is yours.’

Was it intimidating to take over your family business?

No, not at all. My family made sure I was well-equipped with the skills I needed to take over the business. I learned to cut from our master cutter, who showed me how to make the right kinds of shapes for different kinds of clothing. It helped me learn the nuances of the art.

What are you like at work vs you at home?

At work, I’m very free with the employees. I love to empower and motivate them. I don’t mind if they make mistakes, as long as they realise and correct it. I don’t take my work home. At home, I’m very gullible. My children like to take me for a ride. My wife, an architect, helps design our stores. I am very grateful to her.

What are your hobbies?

I used to play cricket and hockey when I was in school. Now, I run marathons. I can no longer run half marathons or more. I stick to 10-km marathons. The training is very good for you, and after the seventh or eighth kilometre, you truly do get a runner’s high. It helps me stay fit and clears my mind.