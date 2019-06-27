Home Cities Chennai

Keeping up with time and textile

It was in 1923 when Pische Narayan Rao started his textile empire, amid the British rule, as a ladies clothing store.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It was in 1923 when Pische Narayan Rao started his textile empire, amid the British rule, as a ladies clothing store. The company has stood the test of time, as well as a rebranding exercise from being women’s clothing to men’s clothing, to being the textile giant it is today, with eight stores across the country. Naveen Pische, now at the reins of the company, speaks to us about family and his passions.

What are the values you imbibed from your family?

My grandfather taught me punctuality and discipline. The story goes like this — my father saw an ad for vendors by the British and that the call time was 6 am. My grandfather woke up early and went to the meeting place five minutes early. He was let in. He spoke to the brigadier, who spoke about everything but business. When asked, the brigadier said, ‘Mr Rao, you are the only one who was here on time. Therefore, the place is yours.’

Was it intimidating to take over your family business?

No, not at all. My family made sure I was well-equipped with the skills I needed to take over the business. I learned to cut from our master cutter, who showed me how to make the right kinds of shapes for different kinds of clothing. It helped me learn the nuances of the art.

What are you like at work vs you at home?

At work, I’m very free with the employees. I love to empower and motivate them. I don’t mind if they make mistakes, as long as they realise and correct it. I don’t take my work home. At home, I’m very gullible. My children like to take me for a ride. My wife, an architect, helps design our stores. I am very grateful to her.

What are your hobbies?

I used to play cricket and hockey when I was in school. Now, I run marathons. I can no longer run half marathons or more. I stick to 10-km marathons. The training is very good for you, and after the seventh or eighth kilometre, you truly do get a runner’s high. It helps me stay fit and clears my mind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp