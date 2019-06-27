Home Cities Chennai

Man poses as cop for favours, arrested

A 30-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer and sought favours from more than four IAS officers in the State, was arrested on Wednesday.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer and sought favours from more than four IAS officers in the State, was arrested on Wednesday. The police said the man had been contacting the officers through Whatsapp, for the past four months and seeking favours like ration card correction, name change and, medical assistance in government hospitals.

Police said, Pradeep, a resident of SBI Colony in Saligramam, completed MBA seven years ago and was out of work for the last two years.

Three months ago, Pradeep contacted the MD of Civil supplies CID and sought a favour. When the matter was not solved, he threatened the MD. As the MD reported the matter to the higher officials, a probe was launched and Pradeep was nabbed. 

