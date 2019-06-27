Man poses as cop for favours, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer and sought favours from more than four IAS officers in the State, was arrested on Wednesday. The police said the man had been contacting the officers through Whatsapp, for the past four months and seeking favours like ration card correction, name change and, medical assistance in government hospitals.

Police said, Pradeep, a resident of SBI Colony in Saligramam, completed MBA seven years ago and was out of work for the last two years.

Three months ago, Pradeep contacted the MD of Civil supplies CID and sought a favour. When the matter was not solved, he threatened the MD. As the MD reported the matter to the higher officials, a probe was launched and Pradeep was nabbed.