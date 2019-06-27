N Kannan is police intelligence chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An IPS officer, returning from deputation in the Central government’s Intelligence Bureau, was appointed as the head of the Tamil Nadu police’s intelligence wing on Wednesday. N Kannan, who was serving as Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau, was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security).

Before going on deputation, Kannan had served in Tamil Nadu in various posts. Wednesday’s order also transferred 26 IPS officers across the State. Prem Anand Sinha, who was Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai North, has been promoted and posted as Additional Commissioner of police, L&O (South).