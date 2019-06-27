Painting the town pink, 1 km at a time

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pinkathon is much more than a run. It is a community where we encourage women to take control of their lives through a simple sport like running,” said founder of Pinkathon, Milind Soman at the launch of the sixth edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Chennai 2019.

Pinkathon, which is organised by The United Sisters Foundation, Maximus MICE & Media Solutions and Bajaj Electricals is India’s biggest women’s run to encourage and promote fitness and health among women.

Soman went on to speak of how Chennai as a city has constantly surprised him. “The first edition was scheduled the day after puthandu. So, we were warned that there would be no participation. Surprisingly, we had the maximum number of women turn up for the Pinkathon in Chennai when compared to other cities!”

Television host Mamathi Chari, dentist Dr Sunitha Raja, actress Kaniha, visually impaired runner Divya Velayutham, cancer survivor Kanchan Ravi and baby-wearing mother Nifra Naushad were part of the event.

Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Chennai 2019 will take place on August 4 at Island Grounds. To register, visit pinkathon.in/chennai