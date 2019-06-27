Home Cities Chennai

Painting the town pink, 1 km at a time

Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Chennai 2019 will take place on August 4 at Island Grounds. To register, visit pinkathon.in/chennai

Published: 27th June 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Pinkathon aims at creating awareness about breast cancer  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pinkathon is much more than a run. It is a community where we encourage women to take control of their lives through a simple sport like running,” said founder of Pinkathon, Milind Soman at the launch of the sixth edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Chennai 2019. 

Pinkathon, which is organised by The United Sisters Foundation, Maximus MICE & Media Solutions and Bajaj Electricals is India’s biggest women’s run to encourage and promote fitness and health among women. 

Soman went on to speak of how Chennai as a city has constantly surprised him. “The first edition was scheduled the day after puthandu. So, we were warned that there would be no participation. Surprisingly, we had the maximum number of women turn up for the Pinkathon in Chennai when compared to other cities!”

Television host Mamathi Chari, dentist Dr Sunitha Raja, actress Kaniha, visually impaired runner Divya Velayutham, cancer survivor Kanchan Ravi and baby-wearing mother Nifra Naushad were part of the event.

Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Chennai 2019 will take place on August 4 at Island Grounds. To register, visit pinkathon.in/chennai

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinkathon Chennai Milind Soman
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp