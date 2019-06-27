Their source of water? Leaky pipe

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At around 7 am near Kovalam junction on East Coast Road, a cluster of people were waiting with plastic pots in their hands to get water. But it was not from a hand pump or a tap they were hovering over. A PVC pipe was letting out a steady stream of clean water and this was coming from the Nemmeli desalination plant. A minor leakage now has become one of the primary sources of water for people from villages in Kovalam. That’s the extent to which water shortage has affected them.

Their proximity to the coast is no longer an advantage to the 400-odd families in Kovalam fishing village as borewells don’t fetch them groundwater anymore. This in turn, has forced people to scrounge for drinking water and even water got from air valve leakages from pipes has become a saving grace.

“We got water from this pipe off ECR right since the desalination plant was opened at Sulerikadu. But only a handful used to take water from there. Now, the water shortage has become so severe that everyone flocks to this pipe twice a day to get water,” said Hemavathi, another resident.

Around 25 years ago, even when there were no borewells to draw groundwater, residents of this village were never apprehensive of any water crisis. This was because four open wells were brimming with water throughout the year and always proved to be the village’s reliable water sources. But things are different now. Borewells have gone dry and even the wells have only three feet of non-potable murky water, which too will soon run dry.

“Even during extreme summers or water shortage before, these wells always held clean water. I just had to bend and reach out into the well and I could touch water right at the top. Now we can hardly see any water even at the bottom of the well at 80ft,” said Karpagam, a long-time resident.

The Lakshmi temple at the village couldn’t be cleaned for three days as the temple’s well had gone dry too. This is the first time in 30 years this is happening, said Sundari, a member of the family which manages the temple. “We have even laid a borewell inside the well. But there is no water to draw. Even if one of the four wells had less water, people used to draw water from this well at the temple,” she added.

Out of nine village panchayat wards in Kovalam, Kundrakaadu was declared as a no-water zone by Kancheepuram district officials, six years ago. A few wards among the other five were found to have salty groundwater while few had good quality groundwater. The fishing village fell under the last category. But the water crisis has altered this status.

On the other hand, to help people tide over this crisis, a group of 23 friends in and around Kovalam, came together to supply tanker water, free of cost to residents. For the last three months, they pooled in money to supply tanker water on alternate days to residents in Nadu Colony, Tsunami Nagar, Bajana Kovil and Kanniamman Kovil. But for the past 15 days this came to a stop too.

“Due to unavailability of water, even private tankers have stopped supplying water. People are entirely dependent on water cans only. We don’t get water from the Thaiyur drinking water scheme too and this is diverted to villas and hotels on ECR,” said Sundar J, member of Scope, an informal organisation that indulges in social welfare activities.

He added that, if four major lakes – Chettikulam, Malaikulam, Nachiyarkulam, Ansari baba kulam – around Kovalam were desilted, groundwater table would have been replenished.