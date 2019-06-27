Home Cities Chennai

‘Thervoy Kandigai reservoir work will be over in 2 months’

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the works on setting up a new reservoir on Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai would be completed within two months.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the works on setting up a new reservoir on Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai would be completed within two months. He said this while reviewing the progress made in the ongoing works for the public works department, ahead of the ensuing Assembly session. The meeting lasted for around two hours at the secretariat.

Palaniswami said 95 per of the works on setting up of a new reservoir at Thervoy kandigai were over already. “Rest of the works would be over in two months and the government would take steps to provide uninterrupted supply of water to the people by storing rainwater in this reservoir,” he added. 

Stating that the present government would continue to encourage the people to implement the rainwater harvesting scheme vigorously, the chief minister said the State government was taking steps for efficient water management.

”The government is taking steps to build check dams across rivers wherever the rainwater flows into the sea so that uniform supply of water to the people could be ensured,” he added. The State government would urge the Centre to implement Godavari-Cauvery linking, he said.

