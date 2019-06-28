Chennai man who needed Rs 10 lakh to marry lover resorts to burglary, arrested 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man, who needed Rs 10 lakh to marry his lover, is among three persons held in connection with a burglary at West Tambaram on Monday. Police gave the names of arrested as Joseph (24), Vignesh (22) and Michael Antony (25), all from Chromepet.

On Monday, they allegedly attempted to burgle a house at West Tambaram when owner Soundarapandiyan had gone to Bengaluru with his family. When he returned, he found an LED TV and a wall clock missing and cupboards damaged, said a police officer. Tambaram police registered a case and arrested the trio with the help of CCTV footage.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Joseph was in love and the girl’s father had said that he needed to have at least Rs 10 lakh to get his daughter married off to him. Hence, the trio took to stealing. They were remanded to judicial custody, police said.