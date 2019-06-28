New chief secy to be announced soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst expectations regarding the appointment of a new Chief Secretary for the State, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, who is also holding the portfolio of personnel and administrative reforms, called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and held discussions.

Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan is retiring on June 30 and usually, the new chief secretary is appointed a few days ahead of the retirement of the incumbent one. Sources said senior IAS officer Finance Secretary K Shanmugam is the front runner for the top post and P Senthil Kumar, Secretary-III to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, is likely to be appointed as the new Finance Secretary. Girija Vaidyanathan may get an important post in the government after retirement.



“The State government has sent certain proposals to the governor. Until I receive an order, I can’t comment on it,” said one of the senior IAS officers whose name is doing the rounds for the post of chief secretary.

The names of R Rajagopal, Secretary to Governor, and Rajeev Ranjan, GST Council Secretariat, New Delhi, are also tipped for the top post. The orders for appointment of new chief secretary and new DGP are likely to be issued on Friday.