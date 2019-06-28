Home Cities Chennai

New chief secy to be announced soon

The orders for appointment of new chief secretary and new DGP are likely to be issued on Friday.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst expectations regarding the appointment of a new Chief Secretary for the State, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, who is also holding the portfolio of personnel and administrative reforms, called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and held discussions.  

Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan is retiring on June 30 and usually, the new chief secretary is appointed a few days ahead of the retirement of the incumbent one. Sources said senior IAS officer Finance Secretary K Shanmugam is the front runner for the top post and P Senthil Kumar, Secretary-III to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, is likely to be appointed as the new Finance Secretary. Girija Vaidyanathan may get an important post in the government after retirement. 

“The State government has sent certain proposals to the governor. Until I receive an order, I can’t comment on it,” said one of the senior IAS officers whose name is doing the rounds for the post of chief secretary. 

The names of R Rajagopal, Secretary to Governor, and Rajeev Ranjan, GST Council Secretariat, New Delhi, are also tipped for the top post. The orders for appointment of new chief secretary and new DGP are likely to be issued on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D Jayakumar Chief Secretary
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp