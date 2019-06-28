Thanga Tamil Selvan to join DMK today?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanga Tamil Selvan, who recently broke away from TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK, is likely to join DMK on Friday, reliable DMK sources told Express. He would be the second leader to desert Dhinakaran and join DMK. Before the Lok Sabha polls, Senthil Balaji left AMMK and joined DMK and went on to successfully contest the Aravakurichi assembly bypoll.

The differences between Thanga Tamil Selvan and Dhinakaran came out in the open after the party’s rout in the recent elections. While it was speculated that he left AMMK due to offers from the ruling AIADMK and hence, may join the party, it was reliably learnt on Thursday that he is instead joining the opposition DMK. The Theni district functionaries were asked to be at the DMK’s party headquarters in Chennai on Friday and it is expected that the announcement will be made after consulting them.

The sources said, the DMK high command believes that Tamil Selvan’s induction would help the party’s influence in the district, considered AIADMK’s stronghold for the last four decades from the launch of the party. It may be recalled that Tamil Selvan gave up his MLA seat in 2002 for J Jayalithaa for getting elected from Andipatti assembly constituency.