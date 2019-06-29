Home Cities Chennai

A few giggles and laughs to cheer up Chennai this weekend

Comedy at Chamiers, a new stand-up comedy show, will be held at G-Bar at Novotel, Nandanam, today, featuring comedians Soda and Vikash Paul, with a guest slot for Sriram Prasad.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 09:10 AM

Vikash Paul

Vikash Paul

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Laughter fills the air at the pub, with patrons doubled over in their seats while the person on stage regales them with a series of well-timed jokes. Interacting with the crowd freely, the comedian tickles them just the right way, with several little inside jokes shared between the comedian and the gathered audience.

Comedy at Chamiers, a new stand-up comedy show, will be held at G-Bar at Novotel, Nandanam, today, featuring comedians Soda and Vikash Paul, with a guest slot for Sriram Prasad.

“A lot of people see stand-up comedy online and like it, but the experience of watching a show in real life is completely different. So we have a lot of audience interaction prepared this time, to make it different from watching something online,” says Soda, adding that his 30-minute set will be family-friendly and is a homage to his recently departed grandmother. Paul will be performing for 30 minutes as well.

With more venues opening up their spaces for stand-up comedy, Paul feels that this will benefit the comedy circuit in the city greatly. “If we have more players and producers, it will benefit the scene greatly. For all of our population, I have met several people who have never been to a live stand-up show, so there is a large, untapped audience for this culture,” says Paul. Pubs are also an ideal place for performers due to the nature of the audience, who are Internet-savvy, he says. Soda says that this particular show will be a monthly venture with a rotating roster of comedians to keep the content fresh and the audiences engaged. “We chose to perform on a weekend because that’s when this place draws out large crowds. We want this to be fresh for the audience, which is why it is not a weekly show,” he says.

Tickets are priced `300 and can be bought at the venue. The show will be held at 7.30 pm. For details, call 24302333

