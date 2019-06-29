Construction sites in Chennai to display names of engineer, architect

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now a developer constructing building in Greater Chennai limits will have to erect a board providing name of the registered engineer and architect along with planning permission and building permit number and the date of expiry of the permit.

It is learnt that Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner, G Prakash, has stressed the need to incorporate a condition in the planning permission being issued to the applicants to put up a display board at the site.

This comes after housing department constituted a special task force for monitoring unauthorised constructions and encroachments in the metropolitan planning area and a meeting was held recently.

S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, welcomed the move by the civic body. He said this will usher in the much-needed transparency in real estate sector and stop unauthorised constructions.

It is learnt that only 600 applications have been submitted for regularising buildings built prior to 2007 while a rough estimate states there could be more than three lakh buildings in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), built in deviation of the approved plan. Prakash has also instructed Chennai corporation officials that the demolition application and planning permission application for demolition and reconstruction should be accompanied by NoC from Tangedco and Metro Water. He also stressed that unauthorised constructions should be identified at the preliminary stage itself by the divisional junior engineer or assistant engineer and action taken by issuing notices under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

The Special Task Force (STF), which was set up to address issues pertaining to encroachments, unauthorised constructions and enforcement of Second Master Plan in CMA, is likely to take action against 2,068 multi-storied buildings whose regularisation applications were rejected as they failed to comply with fire safety norms. GCC sources said of the 2068 multi-storied building cases, notices were issued by the civic body to 1,454 cases while Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority issued notices to 614 cases.

Prakash has told officials that further show-cause notices should be issued by GCC after identifying the commercial and hospital buildings out of the 1454 cases as per the earlier circular issued. It is also learnt that GCC website will have details of approvals issued with effect from January 1, 2010.