Education programme for HIV+ women held in Chennai

CHENNAI: After it was found that many HIV positive women in the city were forced to skip medication for various reasons, including financial crisis and side effects, Positive Women Network and Chennai Willingdon Corporate have together decided to launch a programme in antiretroviral therapy centres located in government hospitals in the city, to educate the women on the importance of continuing medication.

Speaking about the programme, P Kousalya, president, Positive Women Network, said the programme will

be launched at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Institute of Child Health, Egmore, and Government Hospital for Women and Children, on a pilot basis.