Home Cities Chennai

Rhapsody of unheard voices

Ekla chalo re, Ekla chalo re echoed the auditorium of Museum Theatre, Egmore on Thursday.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

The sixth Annual Showcase of Rhapsody Foundation was held on Wednesday

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ekla chalo re, Ekla chalo re echoed the auditorium of Museum Theatre, Egmore on Thursday. Tiny tots dressed in different colours gathered to celebrate the sixth Annual Showcase of Rhapsody Foundation. Accompanied by Anil Srinivasan on piano, Napier Peter Naveen Kumar on the bass and Krishna Kishore on percussion, the young musicians rendered songs inspired by the poetry of our great national poets like Bharathiyar, Rabindranath Tagore and Mohammed Iqbal. Proud parents captured the priceless moments on their cameras.

Rhapsody Foundation is the brainchild of eminent classical pianist Anil Srinivasan. He founded it with a vision to introduce a multi-genre music intelligence programme in the co-curriculum of schools, helping children from pre-kg and upwards to connect music to subjects and concepts. This is an initiative to specifically reach out to schoolchildren from underprivileged backgrounds. Rhapsody Foundation works with Corporation of Chennai Schools in partnership with NalandaWay, an NGO that works with children.
Every year, the foundation curates its Annual Showcase — where all the students who have been trained at the Rhapsody Foundation come together. These children come from underprivileged communities as well as private schools of Tamil Nadu. “It took only two weeks and a few sessions for the kids to grasp and learn these songs. The entire purpose of music is the idea of building community and Rhapsody is an agent that enables this. The showcase is an opportunity for these children to perform in front of their friends and families. The new board of advisors at Rhapsody will be appointed,” said Anil.

Rhapsody also works with villages in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in partnership with the Agastya International Foundation where ‘Science Through Music’ is taught. Today, Rhapsody has touched the lives of over 3,50,000 schoolchildren in India. Another important focus of Rhapsody is to create Indian Choral Groups, or choirs in every school, to enable children to explore the joy of singing together. Through its curriculum, they are meticulously trained in singing harmonies and composing their own music.

“The curriculum introduces them to human values, the environment, patriotism, genre-bending, introduction to all branches of music, guided listening time, interaction with performing musicians and legends on a regular basis,” said Sudha Raja, principal faculty, Rhapsody Foundation. City-based singer Sharanya Gopinath and Organised Chaos band were also part of the show. The chief guest of the event was K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archeology, and Hemalatha Pandiarajan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp