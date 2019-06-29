The carpe diem singer

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: It’s been 14 years since actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah made her debut in playback singing. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself with her melodious singles and stage performances, built a discography that oozes energy and gives the listener a cathartic experience. Songs like Malai Neram from Aayirathil Oruvan (2010), Who’s the hero from Manmadhan Ambu (2010) and Google Google from Thuppaki (2012) remain favourites. In this chat with CE, the music producer, voice artiste-cum-singer talks about music as therapy, her favourite artistes, indie music and more.

Having performed across venues, in different parts of the world, how would you describe the feeling of performing in Chennai, the city where you grew up?

I actually do a lot of shows in Chennai, but most of them are corporate and therefore not open to the general public. That’s why I wait for opportunities like these, and it’s always a pleasure to do a public show where everybody has access to the show. As musicians, our greatest high comes from satisfying an audience.

What can music enthusiasts and fans expect today?

This show is going to be interesting because we are doing a mix of my Tamil hits as well as my original English music. It’s rare for me to get an opportunity to perform the songs I write, they are all personal, and each of them has a story behind them. So, I’m hoping there will be people out there who will connect to my songs.

What is your creative process like, and do you think it has evolved over the years? Does it take a different shape during collaborations?

My song-writing is more cathartic than anything else. I write when I’m hurt, sad,happy, angry; it’s an outpouring of my emotion. But when you collaborate, it becomes a different process, you have to write keeping the end product in mind.

In one of your interviews, when asked if music has taken a backseat (after becoming an actor), you said music is closer to you and that you do it for your happiness and well-being. Currently, with people turning to the creative arts for therapy, can you share your experience of how music has helped you look beyond a tough situation?

I think music helps everybody cope with difficult situations. Music is therapy. For me, as a songwriter, I am blessed that I have an outlet to pour out my feelings. What is amazing is that a song can resonate with so many people on so many levels.

How do you treat playback singing and indie music? Do the songs that you independently produce give you an avenue to experiment?

Absolutely! When I’m singing a song for a music director, it’s their vision that I’m trying to bring to life. But when working on my own music, I have a lot more freedom to allow the song to grow in different directions. Especially now, we are working as a band to bring the song to life. I write the melody and lyrics, but it’s my band members who are making the magic happen and I’m very grateful to them for that.

A contemporary artist or band you would love to collaborate with?

I have collaborated with Arjun and Badshah, and I have an unreleased track with Dub Sharma. I also have a couple of Tamil singles coming out, one with Leon James and another with TeeJay.

Andrea on stage vs Andrea off stage — how would you describe yourself?

Till date, I still get nervous before going onstage. However many times, it’s still a new audience waiting to be won over. I literally grew up onstage but was a very shy performer back then. I think my acting career really opened me up and now I’m far more interactive with my audience. A stage is a place where you can be whoever you want to be!

Your last single was Honestly. Are you currently working on any single and do you have plans of launching an album?

Actually, I am. And this time, the album is a collaborative effort of the band. So, each song has a very interesting vibe and sound. But I want to have a proper release strategy in place before releasing this album.

