Home Cities Chennai

The carpe diem singer

Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah’s music reflects her philosophy to live every emotion and let the magic happen

Published: 29th June 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been 14 years since actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah made her debut in playback singing. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself with her melodious singles and stage performances, built a discography that oozes energy and gives the listener a cathartic experience. Songs like Malai Neram from Aayirathil Oruvan (2010), Who’s the hero from Manmadhan Ambu (2010) and Google Google from Thuppaki (2012) remain favourites. In this chat with CE, the music producer, voice artiste-cum-singer talks about music as therapy, her favourite artistes, indie music and more.

Having performed across venues, in different parts of the world, how would you describe the feeling of performing in Chennai, the city where you grew up?
I actually do a lot of shows in Chennai, but most of them are corporate and therefore not open to the general public. That’s why I wait for opportunities like these, and it’s always a pleasure to do a public show where everybody has access to the show. As musicians, our greatest high comes from satisfying an audience.

What can music enthusiasts and fans expect today?
This show is going to be interesting because we are doing a mix of my Tamil hits as well as my original English music. It’s rare for me to get an opportunity to perform the songs I write, they are all personal, and each of them has a story behind them. So, I’m hoping there will be people out there who will connect to my songs.

What is your creative process like, and do you think it has evolved over the years? Does it take a different shape during collaborations?
My song-writing is more cathartic than anything else. I write when I’m hurt, sad,happy, angry; it’s an outpouring of my emotion. But when you collaborate, it becomes a different process, you have to write keeping the end product in mind.  

In one of your interviews, when asked if music has taken a backseat (after becoming an actor), you said music is closer to you and that you do it for your happiness and well-being. Currently, with people turning to the creative arts for therapy, can you share your experience of how music has helped you look beyond a tough situation?
I think music helps everybody cope with difficult situations. Music is therapy. For me, as a songwriter, I am blessed that I have an outlet to pour out my feelings. What is amazing is that a song can resonate with so many people on so many levels.

How do you treat playback singing and indie music? Do the songs that you independently produce give you an avenue to experiment?
Absolutely! When I’m singing a song for a music director, it’s their vision that I’m trying to bring to life. But when working on my own music, I have a lot more freedom to allow the song to grow in different directions. Especially now, we are working as a band to bring the song to life. I write the melody and lyrics, but it’s my band members who are making the magic happen and I’m very grateful to them for that.

A contemporary artist or band you would love to collaborate with?
I have collaborated with Arjun and Badshah, and I have an unreleased track with Dub Sharma. I also have a couple of Tamil singles coming out, one with Leon James and another with TeeJay.

Andrea on stage vs Andrea off stage — how would you describe yourself?
Till date, I still get nervous before going onstage. However many times, it’s still a new audience waiting to be won over. I literally grew up onstage but was a very shy performer back then. I think my acting career really opened me up and now I’m far more interactive with my audience. A stage is a place where you can be whoever you want to be!

Your last single was Honestly. Are you currently working on any single and do you have plans of launching an album?
Actually, I am. And this time, the album is a collaborative effort of the band. So, each song has a very interesting vibe and sound. But I want to have a proper release strategy in place before releasing this album.

The singer will perform today at Phoenix MarketCity from 6.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andrea Jeremiah
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp