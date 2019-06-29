Time to up your style-o-metre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Style Kingdom is back with their third edition of lifestyle exhibition at Buva House, only this time it is all set to be bigger. So get ready to loosen those purse strings as designers from across the country will be showcasing their work in Chennai on July 26 and July 27 at the exhibition.

“This is our comeback after a year,” said Prachi Garg, who has curated the exhibition. “The first two editions were focused on building the brand and now that the brand is made, we have people waiting for our show. We have got a lot of participants who have never been featured in Chennai. Finding these exclusive designers takes time which is why I am more focused on quality rather than organising shows every few months.”

As someone who is focused on festive shows, Prachi said that this show was a Rakhi special and will be all about lovely occasion wear. “Marketing has always been our USP,” she said. “We are among the few people who advertise on hoardings as well and that is one of the reasons that the footfalls at our show last year were around 1,000. This year, we are expecting about 2,000 people to visit the show.”

Prachi said that since this was a Rakhi show, it would not be complete without rakhis. Hence, Ideaz by Stuti will provide traditional rakhis with a modern twist to make your Rakhi special and stylish.

If you are revamping your home, you could watch out for decor options, cushion covers, dining mats, runners and bed linens. In the unlikely event that you don’t find something you want to splurge on at the show, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with waffles from Westfield Waffles, munch on snacks from Hungrezi or devour hot barbeque dishes from BBQ Ride.