Waste less, donate and feed the needy

This is the first fridge in the city located outside a food street, where the quantity of food waste is usually humongous.

A community fridge has been placed near the entrance of OMR Food Street in Navalur

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to address the issue of food waste and ensure that more people have access to nutritious food, NGO No Food Waste in association with Hunger Foundation, the philanthropic arm of OMR Food Street formed especially to combat food waste, has opened a community fridge near the entrance of OMR Food Street in Navalur. This is the first fridge in the city located outside a food street, where the quantity of food waste is usually humongous.

The concept of this model is to install a dedicated fridge at food sources such as restaurants and hotels, and encourage various food sources and people to store edible surplus or fresh food in the fridge which will be accessed by the needy in and around the area.

“When people dine in a restaurant, most of the times the excess food on the table goes to the bin. Here, if there is any left-over food that is untouched, they can pack it and leave it in the fridge so that the needy can access it. Also, people can donate food by paying for it and leave it in the fridge,” said R Arun Kumar, coordinator, No Food Waste-Chennai chapter.

He further added, “On birthdays or special occasions, the public can donate anywhere between `300 and `3,000, and we will donate food worth the money and share pictures with them. Since it is in the IT corridor, we are expecting a good response.”

So far, four such fridges are being operated by No Food Waste in Coimbatore and Salem. The fridge in Chennai is sponsored by students and parents of ‘Foodies to the rescue team’ of MCTM International School who gathered funds through organising various creative events in their school and locality.

“Water bottles, juice and fruits can also be kept in the fridge. The capacity of the fridge is 90 litres and based on the response in Navalur, we will decide on the capacity of the fridges to come up at other locations. We are planning to extend the facility not only in other branches of OMR food street but in all major restaurant chains in the city,” Praveen Inbarajan, general manager for marketing, OMR Food Street.

