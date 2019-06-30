Blaze at godown refuses to die down, Firemen run out of water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out at a biscuit and cigarette godown at Agasthya street in Tondiarpet on Saturday. No casualties were reported. Police said, at around 7pm, one of the staff noticed the fire and alerted the fire and rescue service.

Around 50 fire personnel and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Thirty-five staff who were working at the time, were rescued. As the godown is cordoned for metro rail work, fire engines were unable to enter the area. They were outside the compound wall and had to use very long pipes to douse the flames. They also had a major problem in bringing equipment inside.

The fire was doused after more than an hour. However, by 9pm, it picked up again. As a result, the fire service which ran out of water, sought the help of Metro Water tankers. Three metro water tankers with around 24,000 litres arrived and doused the fire at 9.30pm. The fire resumed for the third time at around 9.50 pm. Metro water provided the water once again. The thick smoke proved to be a challenge to even the firefighters. Later, they cleared the godown and finally doused out the fire for good.