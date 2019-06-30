Home Cities Chennai

Blaze at godown refuses to die down, Firemen run out of water

A minor fire broke out at a biscuit and cigarette godown at Agasthya street in Tondiarpet on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

Published: 30th June 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters dousing the fire at a private godown at Tondiarpet on Saturday | T Varun Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out at a biscuit and cigarette godown at Agasthya street in Tondiarpet on Saturday. No casualties were reported. Police said, at around 7pm, one of the staff noticed the fire and alerted the fire and rescue service. 

Around 50 fire personnel and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Thirty-five staff who were working at the time, were rescued.  As the godown is cordoned for metro rail work, fire engines were unable to enter the area. They were outside the compound wall and had to use very long pipes to douse the flames. They also had a major problem in bringing equipment inside.

The fire was doused after more than an hour. However, by 9pm, it picked up again. As a result, the fire service which ran out of water, sought the help of Metro Water tankers. Three metro water tankers with around 24,000 litres arrived and doused the fire at 9.30pm. The fire resumed for the third time at around 9.50 pm. Metro water provided the water once again. The thick smoke proved to be a challenge to even the firefighters. Later, they cleared the godown and finally doused out the fire for good.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp