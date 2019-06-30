Contest planned to raise awareness against graft

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are hosting an international contest on ‘social anti-corruption advertising’, to raise awareness about the bane of corruption among the youth of the country. According to a statement, people between 14-35 years of age are eligible to participate in the contest which is based on the theme, ‘Together Against Corruption’.

The competition will be held in two categories: ‘Best Poster’ and ‘Best Video’. To register and upload their works online, participants can visit the website http://anticorruption.life/en. The last date for entries is September 30, 2019.

