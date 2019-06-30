Ex-serviceman’s wife arrested for helping him conceal rape, murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after an ex-serviceman was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a four-and-a-half-year-old girl on the city’s outskirts, police arrested his wife for helping him in concealing the murder.

Police had earlier arrested Meenakshi Sundaram on charges of rape and murder. His wife was identified as

Rajammal (54).

On Thursday, the victim’s mother had gone to drop her elder son at the tuition centre leaving the girl alone at home. It was alleged that Meenakshi Sundaram took the girl to his house, raped and murdered her and along with his wife put the body in a sack and dumped it in a bucket of water in the girl’s house bathroom.



“They brought the body through the back door and dumped the body. There is a compound wall between the victim’s house and the suspect’s premises. It has a gate,” said a police officer.