Suburban section to get five new trains

Kanniyakumari-Puducherry Express will be operated on Mondays, instead of Fridays, the release said. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suburban services in Chennai are set to improve from July 1, when the new time table comes into effect, with the introduction of five new trains and extension of four trains to cater to more passengers. Besides, eight local special trains being operated for the past few months, are to be regularised. A railway release said a new train between Arakkonam and Chennai will leave Arakkonam at 5.30am and reach Chennai at 7.30am.

Between Sulurpetta and Chennai, a new train service will be introduced. It will leave Sulurpetta at 5am and reach Chennai at 7am. In the return journey, the train will leave Chennai at 9.15pm and reach Sulurpetta at 11.35pm. To cater to the additional rush during office hours, a new train from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu will be introduced. It will leave Beach at 3.55 pm. Similarly, a new train from Chengalpattu will leave at 5.50 pm for Chennai Beach. 

Extension: 
Existing local train running from Avadi to Chennai Beach, leaving Avadi at 5 pm, will be made a cross sectoral train to Velachery for the benefit of through passengers. The train will reach Velachery at 6.35 pm. Another existing local train from Velachery to Chennai Beach leaving Velachery at 6.45 pm will be extended to Avadi. It will reach Avadi at 8.30 pm.

Regularisation of trains: 
Four passenger specials Chennai - Avadi, Avadi-Chennai, Chennai Beach-Avadi and Avadi-Chennai Beach are to be regularised.Similarly, another four passenger specials operating as cross sectoral services - Gummidipoondi-Chengalpattu, Chengalpattu-Gummidipoondi, Tambaram-Gummidipoondi and Gummidipoondi-Tambaram have been regularised. The four trains are operated from Monday to Friday . 

Change in pattern of Ladies Specials: 

Due to low occupancy, nine car lady special train operated from Arakkonam and Velachery between Monday and Saturday will be partially converted as general train. The four rakes in the rear end will be made general coaches. The train leaves Arakkonam at 7 am. Similarly, six coaches of Tambaram- Chennai Beach - Tambaram ladies special with 12 car rake  will be partially made general train. Six coaches in the rear will be made available for men and women passengers. 

Additional stoppages: 
Chennai-Tirupati EMU leaving Chennai at 9.50am will stop at Ambattur. Similarly, Chennai-Arakkonam EMU leaving Chennai 5.45 pm is provided additional stoppage at Basin Bridge. The Tiruvallur-Chennai local leaving Tiruvallur at 8.15 am will stop at Perambur loco works, Perambur carriage works and Vyasarpadi.

Chennai Beach-Arakkonam Fast local leaving Chennai Beach at 6.07 pm is provided additional stoppage at ThakkolamArakkonam-Chennai Beach Fast local will stop at all stations between Chengalpattu and Tambaram on Sundays, the release said.The railways has made minor changes in the departure timings of over 150 local trains which originate from Chennai suburban terminus, Beach, Arakkonam, Chengalpattu and Tambaram  stations.

Nagercoil Antyodaya Express travel time to be reduced by two hours from July 1
Chennai: Southern Railway has reduced Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya Express travel time by two hours 10 minutes from July 1. As per the new time table, Antyodaya Express, a fully unreserved train which leaves Nagercoil at 3.50pm, will arrive Tambaram at 7.35am the next day, instead of 9.45am.  Similarly, Puducherry-Kanniyakumari Express which was so far operated from Puducherry on Thurdays, will leave on Sundays effective from July 7. Similarly, Kanniyakumari-Puducherry Express will be operated on Mondays, instead of Fridays, the release said. 

