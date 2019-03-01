13-year-old Chennai prodigy who plays Mozart blindfolded is latest internet sensation

By Online Desk

His second name is Nadhaswaram. But Chennai boy Lydian's favourite instrument is the piano. The 13-year-old prodigy has been winning over the world with his artistry.

His latest arena of conquest - The Ellen DeGeneres Show. A video of him playing Mozart's Turkish March blindfolded that was put up by the famous talk show host has now gone viral. The performance won him a standing ovation from the audience.

“Lydian is only 13 years old, and he can play Mozart blindfolded. I’m 61 and I can’t spell Mozart blindfolded,” says the caption posted on Ellen DeGeneres’ Facebook page.

Lydian also has an even rarer trick up his sleeve. He can play two pianos at the same time. “For example, with my left hand I can play Mission Impossible and with my right hand Harry Potter simultaneously,” he says.

The video has racked up almost 3 million views – and still counting.

Lydian's dream is to play Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata on where else but the moon.