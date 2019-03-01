Home Cities Chennai

13-year-old Chennai prodigy who plays Mozart blindfolded is latest internet sensation

Lydian also has an even rarer trick up his sleeve. He can play two pianos at the same time.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Lydian Nadhaswaram

Lydian playing Mozart blindfolded

By Online Desk

His second name is Nadhaswaram. But Chennai boy Lydian's favourite instrument is the piano. The 13-year-old prodigy has been winning over the world with his artistry.

His latest arena of conquest - The Ellen DeGeneres Show. A video of him playing Mozart's Turkish March blindfolded that was put up by the famous talk show host has now gone viral. The performance won him a standing ovation from the audience.  

“Lydian is only 13 years old, and he can play Mozart blindfolded. I’m 61 and I can’t spell Mozart blindfolded,” says the caption posted on Ellen DeGeneres’ Facebook page. 

Lydian also has an even rarer trick up his sleeve. He can play two pianos at the same time. “For example, with my left hand I can play Mission Impossible and with my right hand Harry Potter simultaneously,” he says.

The video has racked up almost 3 million views – and still counting.

Lydian's dream is to play Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata on where else but the moon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lydian Nadhaswaram Ellen DeGeneres Show Mozart

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp