21 parks inaugurated in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has inaugurated 21 parks established at 19 places in Chennai, combined drinking water facility for the 315 habitats in Nagapattinam districts and 295 located along Sirkazhi, Coleroon, Sembanarkoil and Mayiladuthurai panchayat unions where the quality of drinking water was affected, and launched the website www.tnhouse.tn.gov.in. The chief minister inaugurated these through the video conferencing facility at the Secretariat on February 27.

The combined drinking water facility has been completed at a cost of `105.70 crore and would benefit 3.39 lakh people. The chief minister also inaugurated drinking water improvement schemes in Theni, Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts, new bus stand at Thiyagaperumanallur on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur national highway, community halls in many places, replacement of sodium vapour lamps and other street lights with LED bulbs in Chennai, at a cost of `141.35 lakh. In all, he has inaugurated 50 works completed at a total cost of `789.16 crore.

The CM also presented appointment orders to the legal heirs of 200 employees of the Chennai corporation who died in harness. Of the 200, seven received the orders in person.

Residential quarters for firka surveyors at 13 places in the districts of Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruchy, Madurai, Sivaganga, Theni, Krishnagiri and Salem, at a total cost of `1.96 crore, were also inaugurated by the chief minister. Palaniswami also laid the foundation for the headquarters of the State Forests department, to be built at a cost of `30 crore in Velacherry.

The CM launched the website www.tnhouse.tn.gov.in to reserve rooms in Tamil Nadu House at Delhi. Also, proposals being by the Tamil Nadu government to the Centre will be uploaded on this website.