Act against people running illegal bars in TASMAC outlets: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has suggested to the State government to impose stringent punishment on those who are running illegal bars in the retail shops of the TASMAC.

Passing further interim orders on the PIL petition from one D Prabakaran of Coimbatore, the bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad said that though the courts generally do not issue direction to the government to legislate, the magisterial courts in their discretion are empowered to impose a higher fine amount or impose sentences as provided there for, under the Tamil Nadu Home, Prohibition and Excise Act, the government has to consider as to whether the punishment prescribed under the Act for running an illegal bar is sufficient to act as a deterrent, especially in case of repeated violators.