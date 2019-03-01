Bengaluru firm blacklisted for sacking 3 IIT-Madras recruits?

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras has reportedly blacklisted a Bengaluru-based firm for sacking three of its students without giving proper justification. Triveni Turbine Limited gave job offers to eight IITians, four each from IIT Madras and IIT-Bombay during the first round of placement season in 2017-18. Of the eight, only four accepted the offer.

One of the students Nitin Kumar from Aerospace Engineering in IIT-M and recruited as senior engineer confirmed to Express that the company had asked all the four recruits including one IIM-Bombay recruit to resign. “We had registered and recruited for research and development, but were given training in assembly. I joined the company in July last year and was given four months’ training in theory and assembly. Suddenly, on November 28, I was informed that my performance was not satisfactory and asked to submit resignation letter next day,” Nitin rued.

Nitin said he had complained to the IIT-Madras placement office. “I was informed that the company has been blacklisted. We were asked to resign at November end and by then, the registration process for participating in this year’s first round of placement season was over. The placement office asked me to sit in interviews during the second round,” he said. IIT-M placement advisor Manu Santhanam did not respond to calls from Express.