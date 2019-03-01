Shop fined Rs 8000 for selling soap above MRP in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A supermarket in the City that charged Rs 49 above MRP for a bathing soap, has been ordered by a consumer forum to pay a compensation of Rs 8000.

The petition filed by M Sathyan of Pallavaram, submitted that Ayyanar Super Market in his locality, sold Chandrika soap by making it attractive with the sticker ‘Buy 3 get 1 free’ with an offer price of Rs 120. However, he was billed Rs 169, which is above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), in 2016.

Finding that the manufacturer, The Wipro Consumer Care located in Bangalore, and Shri Ayyanar Super Market in Pallavaram, had cheated him by overcharging, the petitioner sought compensation of Rs 2 lakh, submitting a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chengalpet.

Denying the allegations, Wipro Consumer Care said that the firm cannot be held liable for any sale taking place beyond the MRP fixed. The shopkeeper, in his reply, accepted the mistake. The forum, presided by J Justin David, observed that the supermarket had committed the mistake.